Recent top five pick listed as a potential trade target for the Charlotte Hornets
While LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have proven that they are capable of scoring at a high volume- they’ve also proven to be incredibly inefficient at times.
In the event that one (or both) of the Hornets' top scorers are having an “off night”, the team is left without many offensive options outside of the paint.
While the eventual return of Brandon Miller will give the Hornets another 20+ point per game scorer, the team needs to keep building up a roster of capable perimeter scorers.
According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Houston Rockets shooting guard Reed Sheppard- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is a potential trade target for the Hornets heading into this off-season.
Throughout his rookie season, the former SEC Freshman of the Year has been forced to take a backseat to productive veterans like Jalen Green and Fred Van Vleet as he adjusts to life at the professional ranks.
Despite averaging pedestrian numbers throughout his first season as a pro (3.9 points, 1.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds), Sheppard has flashed his scoring potential throughout the season. In every game that he has played more than 20 minutes, he has reached double figures. Earlier in the month, Sheppard played the most minutes of his career (31), setting career highs in points (28) and assists (5).
He has also spent time with Houston’s G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 30.7 points, 8.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds. In his debut with the Vipers, he dropped 49 points on eight three-pointers, also dishing out eight assists.
