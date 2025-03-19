Charles Lee discusses Moussa Diabaté's unfortunate injury against the Hawks
Moussa Diabaté has been a god-send for the Charlotte Hornets. The veteran forward/center has consistently provided a spark for Charles Lee's squad on his way to earning a three-year, $5.6 million contract upgrade from Charlotte earlier this season.
His relentless energy, passionate hustle, innate sense of positioning on the glass, and stout defensive presence have been invaluable for a Hornets team that has been floundering for much of 2024-25. Lee and Jeff Peterson have hammered home the idea of 'Hornets DNA' since their appointment last spring, and Diabaté has it coursing through his veins.
All of that makes his Tuesday night injury in a blowout against the Atlanta Hawks sting that much more. Head coach Charles Lee was asked about the unfortunate injury to Diabaté following last night's contest.
"It's tough to see a guy like that go down. He's brought such an infectious competitive spirit and joy to the game and every time he checks in it feels like he does something impactful that helps our team and lifts our team. So, obviously unfortunate for Moussa, but we will evaluate him and figure out what our next steps are and what the injury is."
At the time of this publication, there has been no update on Diabaté's status. He was injured late in the third quarter trying to defend a Zaccharie Risacher drive that ended in the two making awkward contact with their knees.
The Hornets take the floor next on Thursday evening at the Spectrum Center against the New York Knicks, so an update on Diabaté's status for that game can be expected on Wednesday evening.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets coach Charles Lee reveals reasoning behind sitting LaMelo Ball
Hornets' lack of healthy bodies leads to blowout loss vs Hawks
Baugh's Back: Hornets transfer two-way guard Damion Baugh back from Greensboro
Can the Hornets get revenge on division rival Atlanta Hawks?