Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight? Charlotte Hornets update star point guard's status ahead of clash with Hawks
The Charlotte Hornets, winners of three of their last five contests, will be without a key cog when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening at the Spectrum Center. With less than an hour to go before the game tips off, Charlotte ruled out starting point guard LaMelo Ball for the evening's festivities.
In Charlotte's last game against Atlanta, a 123-110 loss on March 12, Ball poured in 25 points and dished out nine assists in an inefficient (6/21 from the field) outing.
Joining Ball on the bench will be Miles Bridges (rest), Tre Mann (Disc), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring) and G Williams (R ACL).
Bridges has been the engine that has fueled Charlotte's recent hot stretch. The veteran forward is averaging 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 34 minutes per game this March. His two-way play has been the team's defining factor of late.
Atlanta will be without Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela for tonight's game. Point guard Trae Young is a game-time decision.
Tonight's action can be seen at 7 P.M. on the FanDuel Sports Network or its accompanying app.
