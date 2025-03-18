Can the Hornets get revenge on division rival Atlanta Hawks?
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: PROBABLE - LaMelo Ball (R Wrist Soreness), Marcus Garrett (Low Back), OUT - Tre Mann (Disc Herniation), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Tidjane Salaun (G-League), KJ Simpson (G-League), Damion Baugh (G-League), Grant Williams (R ACL), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), Miles Bridges (Rest)
Hawks: PROBABLE - Trae Young (R Achilles), OUT - Kobe Bufkin (R Shoulder), Clint Capela (Personal), Jalen Johnson (L Shoulder), Caris Levert (R Knee), Larry Nance Jr (R Medial Femoral),
Game Preview:
The Hornets have been shorthanded for the majority of the season and that trend may be at an all-time high in this matchup versus the Hawks. The Hornets could have 10 players out for this game, which also includes three players who are currently with the Swarm.
Although the Hornets could be severely shorthanded, the Hawks could also be without key players, as their star player, Trae Young is listed as probable, while some of their important role players are unavailable.
On the season, the Hornets have been horrific versus conference opponents. They were swept by the Wizards and could be swept by Atlanta if the Hawks were to win this game. Their 1-12 division opponent record is the worst in the league.
For the Hornets, they had won three of their last four games before suffering a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. A huge part of the Hornets' recent success has been Miles Bridges, who has been sensational as of late but only dropped seven points in their recent loss.
The Hornets have decided to rest Miles Bridges for this matchup versus Atlanta, and in all honesty, he deserves it. Bridges has competed each and every night while the team has been banged up and dealing with injuries.
Atlanta has lost their last two games since their most recent matchup versus Charlotte, dropping games to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets. With the Hawks currently in the play-in race, every game is very important to them.
Key Matchup: Trae Young versus Hornets
Trae Young has had some issues in the past when matching up with the Hornets, but recently, that trend has changed. Young has scored 35+ points in two of the three games versus Charlotte this season.
One of the main struggles the Hornets have had with Young this season has been guarding him without fouling. In their last matchup, Young totaled 21 free throws and made all of them. If the Hornets want any opportunity to win this game, they will need to contain Young and keep him off of the free-throw line.
Projected Starting Lineup
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Trae Young
Shooting Guard
Nick Smith Jr
Dyson Daniels
Small Forward
Josh Green
Zaccharie Risacher
Power Forward
DaQuan Jeffries
Mouhamed Gueye
Center
Mark Williams
Onyeka Okongwu
