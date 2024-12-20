Charles Lee makes LaMelo Ball's All Star case
There has been a lot of discussion around the NBA over whether or not LaMelo Ball should be an NBA All-Star. His stats, which include the fourth-most points per game and 11th-most assists per game, are at that level, but his team is 7-20 on the season. Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee doesn't believe his point guard should be snubbed for any reason.
Charles Lee makes case for LaMelo Ball to be an All-Star this year
Charles Lee said LaMelo Ball's impact on the Hornets can be seen in a variety of ways. Ball's defense, which includes eight steals in the two games since returning from injury, even got praise from the head coach. "The wizardry, as I like to call it. He puts us all in great positions," Lee said. He's making himself better, and he's also making the guys around him better."
"I don't think there's a guy in the league who would say he's an easy matchup. You can't relax with him," the head coach continued. "As soon as he crosses half court, his range, to be able to shoot, his ability to drive and finish, get fouled, and create for others is at an All-Star level, so I definitely hope he has an opportunity to play in that game." Ball is currently in the midst of a career year, and he's already been an All-Star once.
The team record is one thing, but Ball is just one of several players on that team. The Hornets sometimes play nine or more in rotation, and Ball represents a fraction of the team every night. Lee believes his play is more than worthy of All-Star recognition, and a 30.4/5.3/7.5 slash line backs his claim up.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Brandon Miller might not be out long
New ASG format explained - how does it affect the Hornets?