Hornets predicted to go after three perimeter players at NBA trade deadline
The Charlotte Hornets, at 7-19, are quickly running out of time to turn things around. The sun is setting early in Charlotte, and there may be no recourse to prevent that than by making trades. The modern era of the NBA means every team can be buyers and sellers, as the 2023 Hornets proved by selling PJ Washington and Terry Rozier while buying Grant Williams, Josh Green, Seth Curry, and others.
With that in mind, three players could be on the Hornets' radar this year. They've been predicted to trade for these three perimeter players to help revitalize the team and get things moving in the right direction again.
3 players that could be Hornets trade targets
The premise of these players being trade targets is that LaMelo Ball has been traded away. The national media often says that Ball should be traded away so the Hornets can build around Brandon Miller and so Ball can be in the national spotlight. With that in mind, these hypothetical targets could replace Ball in the lineup.
1. Tyler Herro
At just 24 years old, Tyler Herro is very young. He fits the age range of the current Hornets roster even if he's older than LaMelo Ball. He is also having the best season of his career averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting an impressive 42.7 percent from distance. Perhaps most importantly, he hasn't missed a game.
2. Devin Vassell
Devin Vassell is also 24. Should the Hornets send Ball to pair with Victor Wembanyama, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz says, "[Devin Vassell] should be the first player Charlotte asks for if San Antonio shows interest in Ball. The 6'5" wing is averaging 16.6 points and 2.8 assists in just 24.0 minutes a game while connecting on 42.3 percent of his threes." Again, Vassell is young enough to fit with the current Hornets roster.
3. Austin Reaves
It's not surprising that this theoretical Ball trade involves sending him to LA, where he used to live. In this case, Austin Reaves is the main return. His value is in his contract, one of the best in the NBA. He's 26, so he's a little older, but he could be a perfect flip if the Hornets try to stockpile even more assets in this scenario.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaun reveals which of his teammates speaks the best French
Charlotte Hornets' backup guards compete for key role as rotation players get healthier
Tre Mann injury update: The latest on the Hornets' guard back issue
Charles Lee on Brandon Miller's injury, team chemistry, and more following tonight's loss to Sixers