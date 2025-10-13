All Hornets

The Hornets might've just found the best way to use LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton

The duo should be on the floor together plenty this year.

Zach Roberts

Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) dribbles down the court during the second half of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Collin Sexton was brought in this offseason by the Charlotte Hornets. While he could end up being a starter, that final spot on the wing seems destined for Kon Knueppel sooner or later. Sexton will be a valuable bench piece for a team that's been desperate for that for a very long time.

He was viewed as a backup/replacement option for LaMelo Ball. When Ball sits, the Hornets can use Sexton to run the offense. If Ball gets hurt, Sexton is more than capable of running it as the starter, too.

That seemed to be his primary role, but things might have changed. In the preseason, the Hornets might've found that what works best is not having either Ball or Sexton on the court. Instead, what seems to bring about the best offense is having them as lineup mates rather than alternatives.

LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton could play a lot together

LaMelo Ball, Hornet
Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) moves the ball down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Kudos to the Hornets for doing what the nearby Carolina Panthers did not: using the preseason to get reps and find out what works. The Hornets have tinkered with the lineup a few times, although Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller have been mainstays.

Both Collin Sexton and Kon Knueppel have started. In the first win of the preseason, Sexton was on the court with Ball a good amount, and it resulted in a really successful go. They outscored the Dallas Mavericks by 26 points with that duo on the court, and neither is a particularly good defender.

The offensive rating was a blistering 151.2 with those two on the floor, and the true shooting reached almost 70%, an unbelievably impressive number. The team was able to play with speed, vary their offensive attacks, and force the defense to bend to their will.

That won't happen all the time, but it's clearly an offensive weapon Charles Lee has in his arsenal now. I still fully expect to see Kon Knueppel starting when the games matter, but Sexton will be the first man off the bench and will play plenty of minutes with Ball instead of in place of him.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

