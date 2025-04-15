Charles Lee reveals what LaMelo Ball must do this offseason
LaMelo Ball may be a borderline All-Star and the current face of the Charlotte Hornets, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have things to work on. He can always improve, and there are things his coaches would like to see him do over the offseason to be better prepared and in a better spot in 2025-26.
Lee isn't tasking Ball with reducing his shot output or increasing the amount of fouls he commits. Right now, Lee wants the young guard to focus on getting stronger physically for a variety of reasons. First and foremost is to deal with the contact he gets without fouls being called in his favor.
"Teams are trying to deny him, trying to be physical, and you can see early in the year when teams did it, it definitely bothered him," Lee said. "As he got used to it, he got a lot more comfortable, so it's going to start with his body. He's got to get stronger and more conditioned to be able to play both sides of the ball and sustain efforts."
Lee added that Ball must "be able to be ready for more physical defenses because he is such an important player on our team." Setting aside the superstar calls, Ball deals with a lot of contact from defenders without getting a favorable whistle from refs, and Lee wants him strong enough to deal with that and finish through contact.
"That was the strategy I've seen with (Giannis) Antetokounmpo when I was in Milwaukee; it was the strategy versus (Jayson) Tatum in Boston," the coach went on. "When you're the best player in the league, you have to be ready for physicality. In order to combat that, you've got to get stronger." ... When you're one of the best players in the league, you have to be ready for physicality. In order to combat that, you have to be stronger."
Ball agreed with the assessment, saying he's eager to get in the weight room and listen to what his coaches and the staff have decided is best. Strength won't only help when he's on the court, though. It will help him avoid staying off it.
He played 47 games this year, which is a small number but is a major step up from the last two years when he played 58 games total. It's all about getting Ball healthy and making sure he can take the next step in his evolution. That starts with getting stronger.
