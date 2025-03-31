What LaMelo Ball must improve at for the Hornets in 2025-26
When LaMelo Ball next puts on a Charlotte Hornets uniform, it'll be during the 2025-26 season. Ball was shut down to have two minor surgeries to address wrist and ankle ailments that he'd been playing through. It ends a career year for the point guard: 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
That career year wasn't without its struggles, though, particularly shooting the ball. He narrowly missed finishing under 40% from the field (40.5% in just 47 games) but still shot a career-low percentage. His three-point shooting was also a career-low at 33.9%.
That is the biggest area he must improve. Ball has the confidence to take shots most others wouldn't dream about, and he can make them. He needs to do one of two things next season. Either he needs to work on his shot so that he does make them more often, or he needs to work on his shot selection so that he's not taking so many seemingly poor shots.
The latter is much easier and more likely. Ball has often had to shoot a lot because the team on the floor around him just hasn't been all that good. The best shot was most often a Ball shot no matter how it came, but there were plenty of times when he stretched that idea.
Assuming there aren't any major trades or major free agent moves (there will probably be trades, so this may all be moot), the lineup should be Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and whoever the Hornets take in the lottery.
That should give Ball enough capable teammates so that he doesn't have to shoot one-legged step-back three-pointers with 13 seconds left on the shot clock. If the Hornets can provide him with more assistance, his shot selection will need to get better.
A second area Ball must improve is his health. These last nine games that he is missing with the surgeries are inconsequential because he was playing through the injuries to his ankle and wrist and would be in the lineup if the Hornets were near contention.
However, he missed substantial time once again with ankle injuries. Those have plagued him for most of his career, and he must improve his ankle strength and conditioning so that he avoids them in the future. He also strained a calf, which is not something he's done before but is still an injury it would be best if he avoided in the future.
He's only played 50 games in one season, and while he nearly made it to that threshold this year, he still got to a point where he was sitting on the second halves of back-to-backs. If the Hornets are to be competitive at all, they can't afford Ball's health to be a question mark.
The turnovers could stand to be cut down, but for such a creative, inventive passer, those are par for the course. If he doesn't have as many turnovers, he also probably doesn't have as many assists and the offense probably isn't as good, so while they're a little high, the Hornets will take the good with the bad there.
The refs bear some blame for this last area, but Ball has to get better about being played physically. Refs have often let teams batter him, which is not even mentioning the "superstar calls" he never gets. He should shoot more free throws, and he gets visibly agitated when he doesn't. That has to change, and the subsequent frustration fouls have to change, too.
Ball is an extremely gifted player that the Hornets seem, outwardly at least, committed to as their focal point for the rebuild that seems to never end. He has made great strides, but there is still work to be done.
