The Charlotte Hornets broke a franchise record in the win over San Antonio
On Friday night, the Hornets did something that they've never done before in franchise history. Their previous franchise high for three-pointers made was 24, but the Hornets surpassed that number and finished with 26 triples in Friday night's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Not to mention, the Hornets poured in a franchise-high of 18 threes in the first half. It also tied the NBA record for the most made three-pointers in a half.
For a team that's among one of the worst in three-point percentage and points per game, this outcome was pretty unordinary.
Josh Green got the Hornets started early on in the first quarter when he poured in four threes in the opening minutes of the game. Nick Smith Jr. also found his stride off the bench in the second quarter, as he had six triples to add to his stat sheet at halftime. Both Green and Smith Jr. were a combined 11/11 from range at halftime.
LaMelo Ball got more involved in the spectacular shooting from the Hornets, as he hit a trio of threes at the beginning of the second half. Ball ended up finishing the contest with seven made shots from range.
Ball, Green, and Smith became the sixth trio in NBA history to each record six or more threes in the same game.
To conclude the Hornets terrific showing on Friday night, Marcus Garrett was the player who was responsible for making the franchise-best 25th three-pointer in the game.
Garrett is currently on a 10-day contract for the Hornets and has spent the majority of the season with the Greensboro Swarm, which is the team's G-League affiliate.
The Hornets came just three three-pointers shy of tying the NBA record for the most total three-pointers in a game. The record has been done twice, most recently with the Boston Celtics, earlier this season.
Highlights
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
De'Aaron Fox's season-ending injury has implications on the Hornets
NBA insider isn't sure LaMelo Ball is a Hornets building block
LaMelo Ball got brutally heckled in recent Hornets loss, called a "scrub"
Former Hornets star sends warning to LaMelo Ball after Luka Doncic deal