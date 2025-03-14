NBA insider isn't sure LaMelo Ball is a Hornets building block
The Charlotte Hornets are one of nine teams that ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps believe are tanking right now. Whether intentional or not, they're going to be in the lottery and could have a very high pick in next year's draft.
To jumpstart their rebuild, Windhorst cited a source that believes Brandon Miller and maybe a select few others will be untouchable cornerstones for the future. That may or may not include LaMelo Ball, who one scout called "the question," Charlotte has to answer.
Bontemps said, "That raises the obvious question: What about LaMelo Ball? Sources said the Hornets have no interest in moving on from their star guard. But setting aside the questions about Williams moving forward after the rescinded trade, the Hornets have Miller, their upcoming lottery pick, and this year's lottery selection, Tidjane Salaun, all as building blocks moving forward."
The Hornets apparently have no interest in moving on, but if they were wiling to move Mark Williams at the deadline and teams are interested, it's not hard to envision a future in which Ball plays elsewhere. He's on a $204 million extension and will be in his fifth season next year (albeit just at age 24 when the season begins) and the Hornets haven't made any headway on the rebuild.
Bontemps believes the pick this year, be it Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, or another prospect (the Hornets have a 71.3% chance of a top-five pick, 39.3% chance of top three, and 13.8% at getting the top pick), will be a building block.
He also believes Miller factors in given how good he's looked in a year and a half in the NBA. Tidjane Salaun is only 19, and Bontemps thinks he will also be key moving forward. He's just not sure if Ball fits in anymore, although the Hornets don't outwardly agree.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball got brutally heckled in recent Hornets loss, called a "scrub"
Former Hornets star sends warning to LaMelo Ball after Luka Doncic deal
Hornets target Cooper Flagg suffers devastating injury at Spectrum Center