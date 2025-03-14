LaMelo Ball got brutally heckled in recent Hornets loss, called a "scrub"
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets lost again on Wednesday night, falling to the Atlanta Hawks, 113-100. Ball had another rough shooting night, but he did pour in 25 points and nine assists in the loss. During the game, he got called out by some fans sitting courtside.
The hecklers even called out Ball's Puma shoes, saying they're "weak." Ball jeered right back at them, which prompted the fan to say, "You're getting paid to lose. We're getting paid to watch you lose. That's the difference, you sweating to lose, we get paid to watch you lose. Scrub."
At times, Ball interjected back with indiscernible comments, but he was otherwise focused on the game as Trae Young shot two of his 21 free throws. Ball also got to the free-throw line a fair amount as well, shooting 10 of 10 at the stripe.
The loss was Charlotte's 49th, and it helped them inch closer to a top-three worst record in the NBA. Such a record would ensure a 14% chance at getting the top overall pick, one that will presumably be used on Cooper Flagg.
Charlotte had won two in a row before stumbling against the Hawks. Their next matchup is tonight at 8:00 pm EDT against the San Antonio Spurs, a team that the Hornets recently on a Ball assist to a game-winning Miles Bridges three.
