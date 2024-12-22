Charlotte Hornets grab a new point guard in latest NBA Mock Draft
The losses continue to pile up for the Charlotte Hornets. The Eastern Conference is weak again this year, which means that a 7-21 record is still only 4.5 games out of the play-in tournament. However, with a seeming inability to get and stay healthy and a seeming inability to win close games, this season is trending in the wrong direction.
That means it's fair to start looking ahead at the future. The Hornets have picked in the lottery every year since 2016, and they're certainly trending towards a 10th consecutive spell in the top 15. If and when they do land a lottery pick, here's who they could take in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
Hornets draft point guard in new NBA mock
In CBS Sports' mock draft, the Hornets are picking seventh. They currently hold the fourth spot in the draft, but there's time for that to change and the lottery doesn't guarantee any particular draft spot. At seventh overall, the Hornets land a point guard.
The mock doesn't mention LaMelo Ball. He is the hottest trade candidate according to a lot of media outlets that want to see him on a good team, and may or may not be traded by then. It's unlikely, but it would make drafting point guard Nolan Traore a very sensible pick.
Kyle Boone writes, "Traore has transitioned from a starter to an off-the-bench piece for Saint-Quentin and seen his playing time reduced after some early-season struggles. Improvement hasn't been there with his outside shot, though his playmaking and passing is what has always been his biggest selling point."
Playmaking and passing are the pre-draft strengths that Ball had as well. A lack of a jumper is currently Traore's weakness, but he's only 18 and won't be 19 until a little before the draft. Behind Ball, the point guard depth isn't overwhelmingly strong.
Vasilije Micic has done a good job in reserve this year, but he might be traded. Tre Mann has also handled point guard duties, but he's been hurt for much of the season. KJ Simpson and Nick Smith Jr. are both in the G-League.
