Charlotte Hornets Head Athletic Trainer Wins Gold Medal With Team USA Basketball
It's all gold everything for the United States Men's Basketball team, including one of the Charlotte Hornets' very own. Dr. Quinton Sawyer, the team's head athletic trainer, was awarded a gold medal for his role in the team's triumph in the 2024 Olympic Games.
Dr. Sawyer was one of three athletic trainers to travel to Paris for the Olympics with the United States' basketball team. He played an integral part in keeping the athlete's healthy in their Olympic campaign that ultimately ended with the country's fifth straight gold medal.
He wasn't the only Hornet to leave Paris with a medal. Point guard Vasilije Micic is leaving France with a bronze medal, following Serbia's upset win over Germany early on Saturday morning. Micic provided a spark off the bench for the Serbians, pouring in a team-high 19 points (tied with his NBA-MVP teammate Nikola Jokic). Micic and Serbia fell to the United States in the semi-finals of the knockout round.
The United States of America won their fifth straight gold in a nail-biting contest against France. Charlottean Stephen Curry sealed the deal on the victory with a blistering fourth-quarter barrage of three-pointers that left onlookers in awe. Curry had a rough start to the States' Olympic run, but his brilliance in the semi-finals and the gold medal game was key to team's overall success.
Sawyer and Micic will surely be flaunting their Olympic medals as individual members of the team return to Charlotte in preparations for the upcoming season.
