Grant Williams Praises the Charlotte Hornets' Culture Shift
Charlotte Hornets fans have faced rough off seasons, disappointing seasons, and former players speaking negatively about the team. But things seem to be improving. Charlotte native and current Hornets forward Grant Williams tweeted: "It’s not me who you should be crediting. Although I appreciate the sentiment I do believe as a Charlottean that this new ownership group, staff, and players will bring this team to levels the city hasn’t seen and I’m blessed to be a part of it."
This tweet is more than just a passing comment—things truly have felt different these past couple of months. The team has dealt with a lot of ups and downs over the years, but Williams' support of the new leadership should bring excitement to fans. It appears this new group has a focus on creating a positive culture, something fans have been waiting for as they look forward to better times ahead.
This offseason the Hornets focused on picking players who fit the culture they want to build, and they had ten contracted players show up to support the team during Summer League. It's more than off the court culture. Charlotte played their summer league campaign with relentless effort an energy, finishing with a winning record. These are examples of things that would not have happened in previous years, which only reinforces the expanding idea of a new identity for this team.
With new ownership and management, the Hornets are set to start an exciting new chapter. This season should be a big turning point for the team and the city of Charlotte. With the blankest slate they’ve had in quite some time, can the Hornets switch the public perception regarding the franchise?
