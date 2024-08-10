Who is the Best Kept Secret on the Charlotte Hornets' Roster?
Everyone knows about LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and the older guys that the Charlotte Hornets have brought in over the last several months, but there are a few players who probably don't get the attention they deserve.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently posted an article naming the best kept secret on every NBA team heading into the 2024-25 season. For the Charlotte Hornets, that guy is Josh Green.
"Green isn't perfect, which is also the case for everybody we'll discuss in this exercise. He's not quite big enough to match up with top-tier wings and forwards, and his extremely low-usage style leads to long stretches during which it's easy to forget he's in the game.
"In 223 career games, Green has attempted more than 10 shots just 16 times. Maybe he'll evolve and take on a more prominent role playing without the uniquely ball-dominant Luka Dončić. Even if Green continues to perform like he has across his first four seasons, the Hornets will enjoy his energy just as much as his 37.5 percent shooting from deep."
The Hornets acquired Green in that six-team trade earlier this summer which also netted them Reggie Jackson (who got waived), and two future second round picks. As Hughes mentioned, Green isn't necessarily known for his offensive prowess, but he can still shoot it well when he does put it up. The value he brings defensively will immediately boost Charlotte's ability to put pressure on the ball and make it more difficult for opposing teams to get the ball down inside.
Another player I'd like to mention who fits this description is guard Tre Mann. In 28 games with the Hornets last season, Mann averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 36% from three-point land. In my opinion, he's not getting talked about nearly enough.
