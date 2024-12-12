Charlotte Hornets veteran leadership keys K.J. Simpsons growth
Things move quickly for rookies in the National Basketball Association. One minute you're plodding away in the G-League, taking on a big-time role as a scorer and a facilitator in your grind to get the call up to the big leagues. The next, the team that employs you suffers a rash of injuries and you're playing crunch time minutes against All Star caliber players Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.
That hypothetical scenario became the stark reality for K.J. Simpson who has grown from a G-League bound second round draft selection to key rotational guard for the Charlotte Hornets before he could even blink.
Bumps in the road are expected for the 22-year-old rookie, but they've been minimal due to his surroundings in Charlotte. After Wednesday's practice, Simpson credited the organization, the coaching staff, and his teammates for his hot start with the Hornets.
"When I go out there, the great thing about all of those guys being able to do different things, now I get to learn from different people. I get to learn tendencies from somebody who likes to score, somebody who likes to pass first, somebody who is more primarily a defender, things like that."
"So for me to be in this position and learn from all of those guys and to go out on the floor and just read what the defense is giving you, maybe it's a score here, look for a guy here if he's hot, or how to get through a ball screen, things like that. Being able to be in my position and learn from all of these guys and their tendencies is pretty cool."
Simpson echoed his head coach's refrain and lauded the changed "Hornets DNA," calling the entire organization "welcoming" as he's continued to get his feet wet in the professional game.
The growth of Simpson has been a major key for Charlotte as they attempt to play winning basketball with their roster so depleted, and every progression he makes is one that incrementally raises the floor for Charles Lee's Hornets.
