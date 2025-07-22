Charlotte Hornets rookie to reportedly sign multi-year shoe deal with Nike
Charlotte Hornets rookie, Liam McNeeley, signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike, Nick DePaula reported Monday.
The former UConn wing had a strong Summer League in the two games he played, averaging 18 points on 42.9% from three. The Hornets traded Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns to acquire the draft rights to McNeeley, who is set to be a pivotal piece of the future of the squad. With Charles Lee's offense needing more shooting, the wing will generate lots of open looks with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel on the squad.
McNeeley is a product of Montverde Academy, where he played with several other top NBA rookies, such as Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen. The 19 year old McNeeley was viewed as a consensus top five prospect, but a down season at UConn under Dan Hurley saw his value drop. After the Summer League, McNeeley showed he may be a steal for the Hornets going forward.
