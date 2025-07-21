Kon Knueppel is excited about one thing following excellent Summer League
Kon Knueppel started off in rough shape in Summer League. He was 1-8 from the field in the opener and sat out Game 2 for an ankle injury. From then on, he showed why the Charlotte Hornets selected him fourth overall, eventually winning the championship game MVP.
Now, he's looking forward to training camp and joining the Hornets on their quest to translate some of that summer success into the regular season. In particular, the rookie said he's looking forward to joining LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and other stars.
"I'm really excited to be part of the team," Knueppel said after the championship game. "You know, I just got here. I can't wait to get to training camp and a little mini camp here in August. It'll be a lot of fun, get with the real guys, and I just can't wait."
By the "real" players, he means those who are on the main roster, some of whom were with him in Summer League. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Liam McNeeley, and KJ Simpson are undoubtedly going to join Knueppel, and Sion James might as well. But either way, Knueppel is finally going to get in alongside Ball, Miller, Collin Sexton, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee, and the rest of the main roster.
The Hornets drafted Knueppel partly because of how his game meshed with Ball and Miller. They need spacing, and Ball in particular needs a player he can pass to who can knock down open shots, something his teammates struggled with in 2024-25.
Knueppel can be that, especially if he can continue building on what was a really solid Summer League run. The expectation is that he will eventually be the starting guard alongside Ball and Miller, and that journey will continue soon when training camp and the preseason get underway and the former Duke star joins his teammates.
