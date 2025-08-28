Charlotte's offseason overhaul turned their bench from a weakness to a weapon
For the Charlotte Hornets, it can't get much worse than last season.
The Hornets finished 2024-25 with a total of 19 wins, one more than their previous low in a non-lockout shortened season in franchise history (Charlotte won 18 games in 2024-25).
A flurry of activity this offseason has improved the roster from top to bottom, adding an influx of talent at a number of positions. That activity has given the Hornets' bench, which finished last season 21st in scoring, a much-needed facelift that should raise the franchise's floor higher than the 19-win mark.
Assessing Charlotte's bench upgrades
When the Hornets tipped off the season in Houston last October, their bench mob consisted of this motley crew: Nick Richards (who stared early in the season while Mark Williams nursed a foot injury), Moussa Diabate, Grant Williams, Tre Mann, Seth Curry, Vasilije Micic, Taj Gibson, Jared Rhoden, Nick Smith Jr., and KJ Simpson.
Although some of that crew showed talent and promise in the back half of 2023-24, and performed valiantly amidst mitigating circumstances last season, the majority of them have been replaced ahead of the 2025-26 season.
With Kon Knueppel projected to start at shooting guard and DaQuan Jefferies, Pat Connaughton, and Nick Smith Jr., predicted to land elsewhere before the season tips, these players should comprise the Hornets' bench come October:
Tre Mann
Collin Sexton
Spencer Dinwiddie
Sion James
Josh Green
Liam McNeeley
Tidjane Salaun
Grant Williams
Mason Plumlee
Ryan Kalkbrenner
The improved depth is striking.
Mann returns as a bona fide bench scorer, but instead of being flanked with an aging, yet still effective, Seth Curry and unproven Nick Smith Jr. when the Hornets run an all-bench back court, he will be hooping alongside proven veterans Spencer Dinwiddie and Collin Sexton, or defensive ace Sion James.
There has been much consternation about Charlotte's lack of depth on the wings, but with Josh Green sliding to the bench and rookie Liam McNeeley now in the fold, the Hornets' have a pair of options at the three to supplement Brandon Miller's ascension.
The hit comes in the front court.
Charlotte started last season with a Mark Williams-Nick Richards-Moussa Diabate trio at center, and the three options they boast heading into 2025-26 are a clear downgrade from what once was. However, Rome wasn't built in a day, and the Hornets are still far from a finished project that can compete for championships.
That's okay. Contention isn't the goal in 2025-26 - competency is.
The overall improvements across the roster and shrewd moves made on the margin have injected hope into the Hornets' fan base for the first time in recent memory.
Gone are the days of Charlotte falling apart when one of their stars get injured. Charlotte can (and should) expect a downturn if LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller exit the lineup for an extended period of time, but the drop off from the starting five to their backups is smaller than it has been, and that is something to look forward to when training camp rolls around shortly.
