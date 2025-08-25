The most replaceable starter for the Charlotte Hornets (excluding center) in 2025-26
The Charlotte Hornets have a bit of a hole at center, but the other four spots in the starting lineup are pretty secure after a whirlwind of moves this offseason. Among them, which one is the most likely to lose his job and get sent to the bench?
Which Hornets player is most in danger of losing his starting role?
Here's what I believe will ultimately be the Hornets' starting five:
- LaMelo Ball, PG
- Brandon Miller, SG/SF
- Kon Knueppel, SF/SG
- Miles Bridges, PF
- Moussa Diabate, C
Obviously, Diabate's spot is the least secure, because he's an undersized center and probably the worst overall player in the lineup. But aside from him, there are other options. Knueppel is a rookie, which might mean he has a shorter leash.
Ball is in no danger of sitting unless he's hurt, and the same is true for Miller. So is it Bridges or Knueppel? I believe it's Bridges. His spot on the team in the future is not necessarily secure, as it was reported last deadline that the Hornets were certainly open to moving him.
I don't foresee any major move happening to bring in a legitimate power forward, but if Bridges, who has been highly inefficient the last couple of seasons, takes another step back in 2025-26, then he could end up on the bench.
That could lead to the following lineup:
- LaMelo Ball, PG
- Collin Sexton, SG
- Kon Knueppel, SF
- Brandon Miller, PF
- Moussa Diabate, C
This lineup has roughly the same amount of size, at least down low. Bridges and Miller are the same height, though it often appears as if Miller is taller than his height suggests. Either way, there's no loss of size there, and Sexton is a capable backcourt player who could start, too.
This might actually be a better lineup for the Hornets anyway. It would let Bridges come off the bench and be a more primary option. In the first lineup above, Bridges is the third option at best, but Knueppel would probably even surpass him.
In a bench unit with KJ Simpson, Pat Connaughton, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and maybe Josh Green, Bridges is clearly the first option. He thrives with the ball in his hands as the top option, and this would actually allow him to be on the floor as that.
Taking the best player at each position and forming a starting five means Bridges is a starter, but that might not be the best rotation setup for him or the Hornets. That, as well as his age, inefficiency, and contract status, make him the starter with the least confidence in his spot.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball trade rumors won't end until the Hornets start winning
How Grant Williams' return can help the Charlotte Hornets' superstars thrive
Three things that are near guarantees to happen in 2025-26 for the Charlotte Hornets
The 3 keys to unlocking LaMelo Ball's max potential, aside from health