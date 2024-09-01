Charlotte's Secret In-Season Trade Chip

Spending power each NBA functionally has left (room under hard-caps or hard-caps that could be incurred factored in):



ATL: $5.2M Taxpayer MLE

BOS: $2.1M Veteran Minimum

BKN: $5.2M Taxpayer MLE

CHA: $7.9M Room Exception

CHI: $4.7M Bi-Annual Exception

CLE: $5.2M Taxpayer MLE

DAL:…