All Hornets

Greensboro Swarm Complete 4-Team Trade

Could two summer league favorites be returning to Greensboro?

James Plowright

Zavier Simpson and Caleb McConnell
Zavier Simpson and Caleb McConnell / British_Buzz
In this story:

The Greensboro Swarm have announced the completion of a 4-team trade which netted them the "Returning rights" to Zavier Simpson and Caleb McConnell. Those names may appear familiar as they both played for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team which went 7-1 this off-season.

Zavier Simpson averaged 13 points 4 rebounds 6.7 assists 1.4 steals 1 block 1.7 turnovers in 28 minutes per game in summer league and emerged as a fan favorite for his controlled and reliable two-way play. However, he won't be suiting up for the Swarm any time soon as he has signed overseas for the 2024-25 season. If Simpson's season finishes early, or if his contract were to be terminated, he looks set to return to the Swarm.

Caleb McConnell has not signed overseas, which suggests this trade will see him join the Swarm for the upcoming 2024-25 season. McConnell was a rotation player at summer league playing 12mpg and only appearing in six of the team's eight games, However, he played 32 games for the OKC Blue last season averaging 6.3 pts 5.4 reb 2.2 ast 1.1stl 0.7blk while shooting FG 46% and 3P 22%. McConnell is known for his perimeter defense which could prove helpful for a Swarm team who struggled on that end last year.

As part of the trade, the Swarm sent the returning rights of Nathan Mensah to the Austin Spurs. Mensah started for the Spurs Summer League team and appears likely to play for their G-League team the Austin Spurs next season.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Which bench player will play the most important role for the Hornets this season?

Predicting some of the Hornets' team stats for the upcoming season

Charlotte Hornets make sneaky good addition to front office

Brandon Miller earns top 15 ranking among small forwards

Published
James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News