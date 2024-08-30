Greensboro Swarm Complete 4-Team Trade
The Greensboro Swarm have announced the completion of a 4-team trade which netted them the "Returning rights" to Zavier Simpson and Caleb McConnell. Those names may appear familiar as they both played for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team which went 7-1 this off-season.
Zavier Simpson averaged 13 points 4 rebounds 6.7 assists 1.4 steals 1 block 1.7 turnovers in 28 minutes per game in summer league and emerged as a fan favorite for his controlled and reliable two-way play. However, he won't be suiting up for the Swarm any time soon as he has signed overseas for the 2024-25 season. If Simpson's season finishes early, or if his contract were to be terminated, he looks set to return to the Swarm.
Caleb McConnell has not signed overseas, which suggests this trade will see him join the Swarm for the upcoming 2024-25 season. McConnell was a rotation player at summer league playing 12mpg and only appearing in six of the team's eight games, However, he played 32 games for the OKC Blue last season averaging 6.3 pts 5.4 reb 2.2 ast 1.1stl 0.7blk while shooting FG 46% and 3P 22%. McConnell is known for his perimeter defense which could prove helpful for a Swarm team who struggled on that end last year.
As part of the trade, the Swarm sent the returning rights of Nathan Mensah to the Austin Spurs. Mensah started for the Spurs Summer League team and appears likely to play for their G-League team the Austin Spurs next season.
