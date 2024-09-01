Should the Hornets Extend Cody Martin?
Cody Martin, currently in the third year of a four-year, $31 million contract, is now eligible to sign an extension with the Charlotte Hornets. After a lengthy injury absence over the past two seasons, Martin was thrust into the starting point guard role, where he posted averages of 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 1.6 turnovers per game, with shooting splits of 38% from the field and 31% from three-point range.
As the Hornets evaluate their roster, the question arises: should they capitalize on Martin’s potentially low market value and secure the Winston-Salem native for the long term? Or is the long term injury risk too great?
In terms of CBA technicalities, Cody Martin can sign an extension starting at up to 140% of his final-year salary of $8.6 million, which means his new salary could be as high as $12.1 million per year. With 8% annual raises, a four-year extension could total around $54 million. Although, even securing a contract equal to his current value appears a challenge for Martin.
There are two main barriers to extending Cody Martin. Firstly, his worrying health history playing in only 35 games the last two seasons. Although, he appeared to have finally overcome the hip/knee issue last season, it was an unfortunate ankle sprain in early March that ended his 2023-24 season. With such little time on the court and concerns about his longterm health, an extension for 2026 and beyond is beyond risky from the team side.
Second, Martin will turn a surprising 29 years old before next season, having entered the NBA as a 24 year-old senior. By the end of his current contract in 2026 he will be 31, suggesting that his best years might already be behind him.
Martin's 2025-26 season is fully non-guaranteed, its more likely he could end up being waived due to health concerns than securing an extension. Given his recent injury struggles and uncertain future, it seems highly unlikely that the Hornets will be interested in negotiating an extension at this time. Martin will need to play a full, healthy season (maybe two) and demonstrate his value before any discussions about an extension might be considered again next year.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Greensboro Swarm Complete 4-Team Trade To Land Zavier Simpson and Caleb McConnell
Predicting some of the Hornets' team stats for the upcoming season
Charlotte Hornets make sneaky good addition to front office