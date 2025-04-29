Could Miles Bridges be on the move if the Hornets land Cooper Flagg?
Miles Bridges has been around longer than any other player on the Charlotte Hornets' roster, and he's made it clear that this is where he wants to be. He could have left in free agency, requested a trade, etc., but his heart is here in the Queen City with the organization that gave him a second chance.
Will he be around when the Hornets are winning again?
That's the million dollar question.
In less than two weeks, the Hornets will know if they'll be in a position to draft Duke's Cooper Flagg or whether they'll have to move their focus elsewhere. If Charlotte does win the NBA draft lottery, does this put Miles Bridges' future with the organization in danger?
It could.
The Hornets may look to add a proven veteran scoring guard, bumping Brandon Miller to the three, leaving no spot for Bridges in the starting five.
However, the more likely scenario is that Bridges stays put and he's the one who gets moved to the three, paving the way for Flagg to take over at the four.
There is a youth movement in Charlotte as Jeff Peterson is trying to build this thing through the draft and with internal development, but removing the vocal leader of this locker room and undoubtedly the most durable player from what has been an injury-riddled group doesn't make a ton of sense.
Aside from being a guy you can count on a nightly basis to play heavy minutes, you know what you're getting out of him. He's averaged in the neighborhood of 20 points, seven rebounds, and north of three assists in three consecutive seasons now. Finding a player who puts up similar production would likely cost the Hornets more money.
