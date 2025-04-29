All Hornets

Could Miles Bridges be on the move if the Hornets land Cooper Flagg?

Charlotte's longest-tenured player has a murky future...or does he?

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Sacramento Kings at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Sacramento Kings at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miles Bridges has been around longer than any other player on the Charlotte Hornets' roster, and he's made it clear that this is where he wants to be. He could have left in free agency, requested a trade, etc., but his heart is here in the Queen City with the organization that gave him a second chance.

Will he be around when the Hornets are winning again?

That's the million dollar question.

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

In less than two weeks, the Hornets will know if they'll be in a position to draft Duke's Cooper Flagg or whether they'll have to move their focus elsewhere. If Charlotte does win the NBA draft lottery, does this put Miles Bridges' future with the organization in danger?

It could.

The Hornets may look to add a proven veteran scoring guard, bumping Brandon Miller to the three, leaving no spot for Bridges in the starting five.

However, the more likely scenario is that Bridges stays put and he's the one who gets moved to the three, paving the way for Flagg to take over at the four.

There is a youth movement in Charlotte as Jeff Peterson is trying to build this thing through the draft and with internal development, but removing the vocal leader of this locker room and undoubtedly the most durable player from what has been an injury-riddled group doesn't make a ton of sense.

Aside from being a guy you can count on a nightly basis to play heavy minutes, you know what you're getting out of him. He's averaged in the neighborhood of 20 points, seven rebounds, and north of three assists in three consecutive seasons now. Finding a player who puts up similar production would likely cost the Hornets more money.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

The Charlotte Hornets should pursue Jevon Carter if he becomes available this summer

How could the Hornets mirror the Panthers' drafting Tetairoa McMillan?

Latest two-round NBA mock draft predicts Hornets add plenty of size

Hornets NBA draft scouting report: Evaluating Collin Murray-Boyles' fit in Charlotte

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/News