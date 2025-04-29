The Charlotte Hornets should pursue Jevon Carter if he becomes available this summer
It's been a while since the Charlotte Hornets had a top-tier defense in the NBA, and if you paid attention to Steve Clifford's press conferences during his second stint with the organization, you know he constantly mentioned that you won't go very far if you're not a top 10 defense in the association.
Charlotte had one of the worst defenses in Clifford's final year as the head man, largely due to the number of injuries the team suffered. Charles Lee didn't have great injury luck either in his first year on the job, but progress was made on that end of the floor.
Becoming a top half of the league or better defense starts with your bench. You can't have a massive drop-off when the reserves are in the game, and that's been the Hornets' Achilles heel in recent years.
One player isn't going to completely fix the issue, but it can certainly set a tone. Veteran guard Jevon Carter could be that guy for the Hornets.
The 29-year-old is set to enter the final year of his three-year contract, assuming he exercises his player option for the 2025-26 season. Carter grew up just outside of Chicago in Maywood, Illinois, so staying home is probably what he would like to do. However, he may be able to get more playing time elsewhere.
In his first season with the Bulls, he averaged a shade under 14 minutes per game. This season? He averaged five fewer minutes per night. Heading to Charlotte or a team in a similar situation could offer an expanded role. The Hornets need a veteran presence in the backcourt with Seth Curry, who isn't much of a defender, set to hit free agency, and Tre Mann coming off a back injury, which caused him to miss the majority of the 2024-25 season.
The stats don't jump off the page, but Carter isn't just a bulldog that will hound you the entire length of the court on defense. He can put the ball in the hoop, too. He's a career 38% shooter from three-point range, which fits right in to what Charles Lee is looking for - guys who can defend and make shots from range.
If the Hornets want to add to the backcourt, Carter makes a ton of sense if he becomes available, and it wouldn't cost Charlotte a ton of money.
