Could the Hornets help send LeBron to Dallas? Why Charlotte should be all in on this three-team deal
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off one of their better offseasons in recent memory as they look to finally get out of the Eastern Conference cellar. A lot of that progress comes down to smart moves in the draft and on the trade market, led by President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson.
Still, there’s work to be done—especially up front. Right now, Charlotte is counting on Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner to hold down the frontcourt.
That’s a tough ask for a team trying to take the next step. If Peterson wants to keep the momentum going, the trade market might be the best place to look for help.
Interestingly enough, there might be a window opening in Los Angeles. LeBron James’ future with the Lakers feels uncertain, and there are growing questions about whether he believes the team can seriously contend in the West.
So, where does that leave Charlotte? There have been some rumors that LeBron could be interested in heading to Dallas to reunite with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis—and to play alongside No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
For that to happen, a third team would probably need to step in to make the money and pieces work. That’s where the Hornets come in.
Trade Proposal:
Hornets Receive: PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford
Mavericks Receive: LeBron James
Lakers Receive: Klay Thompson, Miles Bridges and Jaden Hardy
At first glance, this is a complex three-team deal. But it’s one the Hornets and Peterson should seriously consider.
Swapping Miles Bridges for Gafford and Washington might raise eyebrows—but for Charlotte, the logic is clear.
Gafford immediately fills their need at center and fits the team’s timeline. Washington, whether he starts or comes off the bench, gives them scoring versatility and depth at the four.
Washington’s deal is expiring, but Gafford is under contract and could serve as a long-term solution.
While Bridges is a talented player, moving off his $25 million annual salary—especially considering his off-court issues—frees up long-term cap flexibility. Even if Gafford and Washington don’t stick, Charlotte would open up space and reposition itself for future moves.
Deals like this don’t come around every day.
The Hornets wouldn’t be landing a superstar, but they’d be walking away with real help up front and some much-needed flexibility. Gafford gives them a legit option at center, Washington adds depth, and moving off Bridges' contract clears the books a bit.
It’s the kind of under-the-radar move that could pay off in a big way. And for a team looking to take the next step, it’s exactly the kind of swing worth taking.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA analyst reveals he's 'kind of obsessed' with Hornets big Moussa Diabate
Hornets' LaMelo Ball is part of elite club that includes Luka Doncic, Isaiah Thomas + more
LaMelo Ball's tattoo artist says 'Hot Chee-toes' was a troll
Breaking down and ranking the Hornets’ three two-way players