Hornets' LaMelo Ball is part of elite club that includes Luka Doncic, Isaiah Thomas + more
The Charlotte Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft because they believed he could blossom into a perennial All-Star or All-NBA talent.
While Ball has only made one All-Star team, health has been a main factor in why he hasn't made more. Injuries to his ankles have piled up over the years, and he only played in 47 games last season.
Despite his relative lack of availability in his young career, Ball has put up some incredible stats when he has been able to be on the court. Ball has joined an elite statistical club, tying Luka Doncic for the most seasons before the age of 24, averaging at least 20 points and seven assists per game.
Ball has incredible vision on the court, making passes that other point guards wouldn't even attempt. Not only does he make those passes, but he does so at a velocity that doesn't allow the defense any chance of getting to them.
Shooting the ball from several feet beyond the 3-point arc has become a staple of Ball's game, as well. He seems to clear 20 points rather easily with a combination of sweet finishing skills at the rim and a ferocious step-back jumper.
The Hornets know that Ball has all of the physical tools to be great, but he has to find a way to stay healthy. Until he plays at least 70 games regularly, this team is not going to have a shot at making the playoffs.
Ball knows that he has to put in an immense amount of work into his body to prepare it for the rigors of an NBA season. That work is necessary this offseason with the Hornets' goal set at making the playoffs next year.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball's tattoo artist says 'Hot Chee-toes' was a troll
Breaking down and ranking the Hornets’ three two-way players
How doomed are the Hornets if Brandon Miller doesn't take off?
ESPN analysts cast doubt on LaMelo Ball as Hornets enter crucial season with star guard