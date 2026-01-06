ESPN insider is buying into what the Hornets front office is building in Charlotte

No one, and I mean, no one, saw the Charlotte Hornets going into Oklahoma City and pulling out a win on Monday, never mind a 27-point victory over the defending NBA champs. But it happened.

The trio of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller combined for 67 points while Miles Bridges chipped in another 17. The focus is going to be on the young core and rightfully so, but it's the complementary pieces, along with health, that are allowing the Hornets to be successful.

Seeing Sion James guard some of the best players in the league without flinching, Moussa Diabate giving the Hornets a defensive and rebounding presence inside, Collin Sexton as a consistent offensive punch off the bench, and most recently, the development of Tidjane Salaun. It's a far cry from the nights where the Hornets would have guys like Theo Maledon, Svi Mykhailiuk, Bryce McGowens, and those alike out there, with all due respect.

Even noted NBA insider Bobby Marks of ESPN is taking notice.

"I know the story will be Oklahoma City. But I really like what Charlotte has done with their roster, especially all the transactions from this summer. The Hornets are now 9-4 when Ball, Miller, Bridges, and Kneuppel are in the starting lineup together. Health matters also. Starting lineups, 2024-25: (45)

2025-26: (15)."

Not only does it appear that Jeff Peterson absolutely aced the 2025 draft class, but he's got some very intriguing draft assets moving forward, thanks to the trades with Dallas and Miami, that he can either use to bring in another intriguing young player or use to help facilitate a trade for a more established piece that can help accelerate the rebuild.

It took the folks on the other side of town (the Panthers) a long time to get the right pieces in place, from the GM to the head coach, to the core of the roster, and once they did, boom! They made the playoffs. The Hornets seem to be on the same trajectory, with the playoffs being an attainable goal in 2026-27.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

One Hornets lineup is quietly dominating the NBA and should be locked in as the starters

LaMelo Ball deemed 'most overrated' NBA player for silly reasons

Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets' shocking win over defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder

Kon Knueppel's game status revealed as the Hornets drop starting five vs. Thunder