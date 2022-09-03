Steph Curry Mentions Possibility of Playing for the Hornets

Charlotteans are well aware of Steph Curry's connections to the city. The Charlotte Christian High School graduate, Davidson College darling, son of former Hornets sharpshooter Dell Curry, and future Hall of Famer is among the city's most exciting alumni. With all of the connections, it has long been the dream of many Hornets fans to see Curry one day don the teal and purple before he decides to hang things up.

During a ceremony on Thursday where Steph was accepting a key to the city of Charlotte, he acknowledged that fan dream for the first time publicly.

"I've always said I wanted to finish my career out in Golden State because of how much it means to me," he said. "The experiences and teammates, and the journey we've been on. Everybody asks me, 'Wouldn't you want to play one year for the Hornets and come back and see what...'"

At this point the crowd, excited to hear Steph even begin to entertain the possibility, erupted into applause. Curry of course had to calm everyone down.

"Oh no, don't do that, don't do that," Curry said with a smile and a finger wag to the crowd. "I am not breaking any news right now, I'm not making any promises. All I would say though is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That's all I can say about that."

It is obvious that the 34-year old Warrior star would be a welcome addition to the Hornets at any point in his career, but the Curry is still contractually tied to the Warriors through the 2025-26 NBA season.

With that said, stars in today's league seemingly having more control over when they play where than ever. Although he's admitted his preference is to finish his career in Golden State, this little expression of love from Curry for his hometown team is more than enough to get everyone excited about the city meaning as much to Steph as he does to it.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Ian Black at @ian_black14