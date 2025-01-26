DaQuan Jeffries steps up for the Charlotte Hornets again
In a matchup between teams with two of the worst records in the NBA, the Charlotte Hornets managed to best the New Orleans Pelicans 123 to 92 in the second game of their franchise record nine-game home stand.
Between no Mark Williams (ruled out with "injury management") and last week's trade of Nick Richards, the Hornets center depth was limited.
When Mark has been unavailable or on his minutes restriction, DaQuan Jeffries has stepped up in a small ball center role for the team. I asked Head Coach Charles Lee pregame about whether or not we might see Jeffries in this larger role, to which he gave a one word answer:
"Potentially."
Well, we saw a lot of Jeffries. The guard/forward had played twelve total minutes the night before against Portland before playing thirteen minutes in the first half tonight alone. The only players who received more first half minutes were Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, and Moussa Diabate.
Jeffries finished the night with 27 minutes, while adding 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while being a +27 in the victory.
The former Knick was key in helping stop (or try to contain) Pelicans star Zion Williamson. The former Duke star has maintained a shooting average of around 60% his entire career, so holding him to 50% tonight will be viewed as a victory for the Hornets.
Jeffries' impact has been felt all season when he has played, and his abilty to play center minutes at 6'5 has been incredibly helpful for Charles Lee's squad.
