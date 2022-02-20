Erik Spoelstra Offers Thoughts on LaMelo Ball

This weekend, Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball is spending some time in Cleveland with some of the very best players in the game at the NBA All-Star Game. Ball initially missed out on his first All-Star appearance but was named an injury replacement by commissioner Adam Silver.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will be partnered with Ball on Team Durant for tonight's game. On Saturday, Spoelstra met with the media to discuss the upcoming game and the players he will be coaching. He had nothing but great things to say about Ball.

"He has a flare for the moment and he has a magnetic personality that you can't really describe unless you're around him," he said. "He just has good energy and brings enthusiasm to a group. He knows how to have fun but also compete and try to win. He's got a winning personality for sure."

A few days ago before the Hornets-Heat game on Thursday night, Spoelstra also mentioned how much knowledge Ball has for the game.

“It is really impressive, but his IQ for the game and his ability to make his teammates better that comes off the screen. And every time you see him play and that clearly is creativity and flare for the moment, as an opponent you just have to be mindful of it and try to limit those moments.”

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.