Predicting the moves that get the Hornets to the 15 man roster limit
There are 53 players on an NFL team. 26 on an MLB team. 23 on an NHL team. 15 on an NBA team.
Naturally, the Charlotte Hornets have 18 players.
What makes the Hornets' situation interesting is that, unlike previous years where they had several players who felt easy to cut, this year is different. The Hornets might have too much NBA talent, which is going to make the next few weeks to months difficult in terms of roster building.
Instead of trying to bring in the most talent possible, the team will be trading or releasing some to meet the NBA's rules. So, which players make sense?
Nick Smith J.r to the Phoenix Suns for a second round pick
Though Devin Booker is set to take on the point guard role in Phoenix, there is no doubt that the team does need point guard play. Jared Butler is currently the team's backup ball handler, so there absolutely is a need at the guard position. There is some value in picking up a former first-round pick, especially one who was viewed as one of the best high school players in the country. With the Suns rebuilding, they could take a low-risk, high-reward situation in Smith.
The Hornets do not have a need for NSJ. The guard position has gotten out of control with the amount of depth. There are several good NBA players now fighting for minutes, and Smith is the odd man out. Dinwiddie and Mann will presumably receive backup minutes, and KJ Simpson's two-way deal allows the team not to have to worry about roster spots.
At this point, why not name them the Phoenix Hornets? The two squads have essentially been trading back and forth for the last few months, so why not another trade?
Releasing Pat Connaughton, DaQuan Jeffries
DaQuan Jeffries could end up being dealt for draft capital as well, as a 6-point per game player on a minimum deal in today's NBA does have value. That being said, it also costs essentially nothing for the Hornets to release him, which may end up happening.
There has been little to nothing in terms of news when it comes to Jeffries this offseason. That being said, his position and contract do make sense for the team to move off of him to cut the roster down as the season approaches.
As for Pat Connaughton, it makes sense for the Hornets to move on at this point. He's making $8 million, and the talent/position also screams for a player who likely will not make the team. He's a veteran who has championship experience, which the Hornets do need. That being said, the team's need to cut the roster down does mean that he could be moved before he ever puts on Hornets colors.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets could boost frontcourt by targeting Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson
ESPN analysts still believe LaMelo Ball's Hornets future is unsettled
NBA analyst implores Hornets to make one more move to fix roster
Which Hornets newcomers could be used as trade chips at the deadline