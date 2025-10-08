ESPN insider calls the Hornets a team to watch at the trade deadline
The Charlotte Hornets became more aggressive when it comes to player acquisition this summer, making a few trades to better their roster. It's something that could signal a more aggressive organization moving forward.
Charlotte has stated that they are done toiling away in the lottery, as they want to start competing for a playoff spot. That might mean they are willing to make moves at the trade deadline.
One NBA insider believes that the Hornets are a team to watch when the trade deadline nears, saying that they could make multiple moves.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes the Hornets could make a three-team trade
Marks believes that the Hornets could end up in a three-team trade or be in one that takes back a ton of salary. He wrote that in his latest article for ESPN.
"The Hornets, Jazz, and Wizards are teams to watch either in a three-team trade or a deal taking back salary. Charlotte and Washington each has its $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception to use in a trade."
If Charlotte were to just be part of a salary dump trade, fans would be irate. If there was ever a time to try to compete for the playoffs, this would be the season in what is a neutered Eastern Conference.
The Hornets could be active at the trade deadline
Marks' belief that the Hornets could be willing to be in a three-team deal is in stark contrast to how they normally operate. Perhaps that means that the team could look to bring some upgrades in the frontcourt, too.
Charlotte has decided to build their team through the draft in recent years. They haven't made many big trades, with the biggest trade in recent years involving them sending Terry Rozier to the Heat.
The Hornets have a clear need at the center spot. If they don't like what they have seen in the first half of the season, they might be able to get into the trade market to remedy that.
Jeff Peterson has been vocal that he wants this team to be a factor in the East. Being active in the trade market is the best way for them to do that.
