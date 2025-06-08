Giannis, KAT headline 7-player, 3-team blockbuster mock trade featuring Hornets
This summer, the NBA will likely see some movement of its biggest stars, particularly in the Eastern Conference. Everyone is keeping their ears to the pavement trying to pick up any sort of talk out of Milwaukee regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After falling just shy of a spot in the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks may be looking to shake up its roster as well and have already shown that no one is safe after firing Tom Thibodeau despite leading the team to 50 wins in consecutive years for the first time since the early 90s.
Could the two swap stars? Yes, but with a little bit of help.
Charlotte's Jeff Peterson is always looking to find a way to get in deals, as proven evident in last year's six-team deal which helped them land Josh Green. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if Peterson wiggled his way into another big-time deal this summer.
A huge three-team blockbuster? You got it. Here's a deal I threw together involving each of the three aforementioned teams.
Bucks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mark Williams, Miles McBride, Josh Okogie, 2026 1st-round pick (via WAS), 2026 1st-round pick (NYK), 2028 1st-round pick (BKN holds swap rights)
Hornets receive: Bobby Portis, AJ Green, 2026 2nd-round pick (MIL)
Knicks receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Why Milwaukee does it
At some point this summer, maybe sooner than later, it could become clear that Giannis feels like he needs a change of scenery. The Bucks would love to keep him until the day he retires, but trading Giannis would net them quite the haul. Getting Mark Williams gives them a true threat inside and allows Karl-Anthony Towns to play more on the perimeter, helping stretch the floor. They also get a pair of 3&D bench pieces in Deuce McBride and Josh Okogie to help their depth in the short term. All that, plus three firsts? Yeah, that should be enough to get Milwaukee to say yes.
Why Charlotte does it
The Hornets are extremely confident in the future of Moussa Diabate and it's going to be difficult to move Jusuf Nurkic because of his age and salary. This is their best shot to maximize the value of another deal involving Mark Williams. Doing a regular, two-team trade likely doesn't result in this type of return. Bobby Portis is a huge improvement defensively, and can shoot the three-ball, unlike Williams. It also helps that he's been around Charles Lee and can show the young guys what it takes to be a winner in the NBA. Also, landing AJ Green gives Charlotte another much-needed shooting threat.
Why New York does it
Giannis, of course. The Knicks were so close to reaching the Finals, but it's hard to imagine the current makeup of the roster can sustain winning at a high level. To compete with the Celtics, Cavaliers, Pacers, and Magic (who are only going to get better) moving forward, they need to get Jalen Brunson some help. They thought Karl-Anthony Towns would be the answer, but his defense or lack thereof, is a big reason the Knicks are at home right now watching the Finals. A Brunson/Giannis duo would immediately put them in a position to contend.
The deal works
