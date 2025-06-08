All Hornets

A high-ceiling prospect could drop to the Hornets… but there’s a catch

The Rutgers star may not be a good fit in Charlotte.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The most realistic, perfect scenario for the Charlotte Hornets on draft night is that Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe makes it to them at No. 4. He's a perfect fit in Charlotte's backcourt, supplying a defensive mentality that is currently non-existent.

Unfortunately for Jeff Peterson, there's no guarantee he makes it to them. More and more mock drafts are starting to slide Edgecombe to the Sixers at No. 3, which would have Rutgers wins Ace Bailey falling to the Hornets.

In the latest mock draft by Matt Brandon of Fantasy Sports On SI, that's the scenario that plays out, and Bailey is the pick.

"Bailey turned heads as a freshman, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while showcasing impressive shot-creation skills well beyond his years. His 34.6% from three might not jump off the page, but much of that came on tough, off-the-dribble attempts as the go-to option — in the NBA, with cleaner catch-and-shoot looks and less defensive pressure, that number should climb. At 6'10" with guard-like skills, Bailey is one of the most unique one-and-done prospects in recent memory."

While the ceiling is incredibly high for Bailey, there are more question marks about his game, specifically if he were to land in Charlotte.

Are Bailey and Brandon Miller too similar? Will Bailey be a liability defensively? And can he become a better shot creator?

Something tells me if Bailey does slip to four, there's a chance Charlotte could go in another direction. You never want to draft need over the best player available, but you do have to make sure the guy you bring in will be able to mesh with others you plan to build around.

