NBA mock trade: Hornets send Mark Williams to Suns in 3-team deal with Cavaliers
Back at the deadline, the Charlotte Hornets agreed to ship third-year center and former first-rounder Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a 2031 first-round pick, and a pick swap in 2030. The trade was rescinded by L.A. not long after citing concerns from his physical.
The big question for Charlotte this season, other than what they'll do in the draft, is whether Mark Williams is someone they look to move again. I've been kicking around a few ideas in my head over the past couple of days, but I finally landed on a deal that I think Charlotte should pursue if they are open to dealing Williams a second time.
The mock trade
Hornets receive: Isaac Okoro, 2028 1st round pick (via PHX)
Cavaliers receive: Cody Martin, No. 33 pick (via CHA)
Suns receive: Mark Williams
The Hornets land a rock-solid defensive player in Okoro, who is one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA. Combine that with his ability to knock down the three-ball (35% for his career), and you get the perfect 3&D fit that Charles Lee is hunting for. Also, getting a future first from Phoenix, albeit a few years down the road, is the cherry on top. Doing 2028 instead of 2027, mainly because it gives the Suns more time to tear it all down, and plus, Charlotte already has three firsts in 2027.
Phoenix gets the center that they're looking for and one that has a ton of potential, as long as he can stay healthy. Only having to give up Cody Martin (going to Cleveland) for a starting center is an easy yes for them.
Finally, Cleveland basically replaces Okoro with a similar player in Cody Martin while receiving a top pick in the 2nd round of this year's draft.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Is Kon Knueppel worth taking at No. 4? The Hornets might think so
This LaMelo Ball mock trade would be a disaster for the Charlotte Hornets
A Chris Paul–LaMelo duo in Charlotte? Here’s why it’s probably not happening
'Odds are odds' Commissioner Adam Silver says after Hornets drop, Mavs rise in NBA Draft Lottery