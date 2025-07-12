Grading how the Hornets draft picks performed in first Summer League game
The Hornets selected four rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft, and all of them got their first opportunity to prove themselves during their summer league debuts on Friday night.
Summer League is important for players in different ways. For some, it's a way to gain some confidence, while for others, it could be a nerve-wracking situation, as it's their first look on the big stage.
With that in mind, let's grade how each Hornets rookie performed in their opening win versus the Utah Jazz.
Kon Knueppel - Grade: D+
Statline: 5 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, 1-8 FG. 0-5 3PT, 3 turnovers
The Hornets' fourth selection in Kon Knueppel simply didn't have the game that he was looking for in his first Summer League appearance. Knueppel, who is known for his shooting, couldn't get one to fall, as he finished 1-8 from the field.
His one field goal came halfway through the fourth quarter on a breakaway fastbreak dunk with a defender not in sight. Throughout the night, the former Duke guard was unable to find a rhythm and seemed a little anxious in his first summer league game.
Although Knueppel struggled heavily on the offensive end, he made up for it on the defensive side of the ball, as he was able to withstand contact and make a difference on that end. He also did a solid job of creating for his teammates while his shot wasn't falling, racking up four assists.
Obviously, it's way too early to be declaring any takes or conclusions on a player after one game, especially for a Summer League game. We've all seen some of the best NBA players have some of the worst Summer League games.
There's no doubt that it wasn't one of his best games, but I'm sure he will bounce back tonight versus Philadelphia.
Liam McNeeley - Grade: A+
Statline: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 5 offensive rebounds, 6 assists, 7-16 FG, 3-6 3PT
The most pleasant surprise of the night was Liam McNeeley, who was firing on all cylinders in his Summer League debut. McNeeley was acquired with the 29th pick through a draft-night trade that sent Mark Williams to Phoenix.
The former UC'onn guard was simply incredible in the Hornets win over the Jazz. Whether it was shooting from downtown, making plays for his teammates, or rebounding on both ends of the floor, McNeeley had it all going for him.
The most impressive part? How composed and mature he looked. McNeeley seemingly took a leadership role down the stretch, as he brought his teammates together many times when the game seemed to be getting away from the team.
The Hornets' offense was flowing through McNeeley down the stretch, and it seemed to pay off. Not too many people knew what to expect with him prior to the game, but if this game was any indication of what he can become, then the Hornets might've drafted the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Sion James - Grade: B
Statline: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2 Turnovers
It was a quiet but decent night for Sion James in his first Summer League game. James showed off the capabilities of being the pesky defender and playmaker that he was at Duke. However, surprisingly enough, James didn't record a steal or a block in the game.
Potentially, James would've performed better defensively against another opponent, but his presence was felt nonetheless. On the offensive side of the ball he was efficient, as he found ways to score by cutting well and having a couple of timely buckets due to that.
Unfortunately, he did have some sloppy turnovers, but for the most part, he played his role and didn't attempt to do too much, which is what he excelled at in his one year at Duke.
If there was one thing I'd hope to see improve, it would be his three-point shot, as he had a couple of rough attempts in the game, finishing 0-3 from distance. Overall, it was a solid night for James, who's likely to be the Hornets glue-and-energy guy for the team on both ends.
Ryan Kalkbrenner - Grade: C+
Statline: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal, 4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT
It was quite an interesting Summer League debut for Ryan Kalkbrenner. If you looked at the box sheet from this game, you'd likely say it was a solid game from Kalkbrenner, but I wasn't as impressed as some were with his performance.
Despite his statistics, Kalkbrenner noticeably struggled moving his feet to get out to the perimeter and when attempting to recover on defense. His slow movement was something that was a concern of mine when the Hornets selected him, but it was prevalent in the matchup versus Utah.
The lack of speed of the former Creighton center could be a problem when playing against more mobile centers that can stretch the floor and attack the basket. His touch around the rim was also something that seemed to be a struggle as well.
With that being said, there were still some positive flashes shown from Kalkbrenner. He had some effective closeouts, solid boxouts, and some nicely timed passes to set up his teammates for a score.
It's clear there is talent to Kalkbrenner's game, but the concerns of his mobility seemed to be something that stood out the most to me from his performance. Potentially Kalkbrenner just needs some time to adapt to the speed of the NBA.
The Hornets will be back in action tonight at 6:30 pm est versus the Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN2.
