Charlotte Hornets take down the Utah Jazz in game one of Summer League
The Charlotte Hornets opened their Summer League on Friday night against the Utah Jazz. For many Hornets fans, it was a game marked on their calendar since the schedule dropped. The chance to see Kon Knueppel, who the squad selected at four, against Ace Bailey, who they passed on and fell to five.
Naturally, Bailey did not play Friday night.
The excitement started when the starting five dropped: KJ Simpson, Sion James, Kon Knueppel, Tidjane Salaun, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Three of the newest Hornets, and the other two were entering their second season in the league.
Out of the gate, KJ Simpson showed his league experience. He was lighting up the court from all over, scoring 19 first half points.
The Hornets held a 12 point lead into the half, which was quickly dwindled in the second half to a tie ball game. The game was all tied at 103, before an 8-2 run from the Buzz were able to secure the squad a 111-105 victory in their first summer league game.
Rookie Liam McNeeley led the way with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, while KJ finished with 21 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.
One of the biggest storylines headed into tonight's game was second year man Tidjane Salaun, who fans are hoping takes a leap after an extremely disappointing first year. Salaun showed great confidence in his first game since April, and looked like the player Hornets fans were hoping for. Salaun finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and shot 6/11 from the field and 2/6 from three.
Ryan Kalkbrenner showed flashes of being the potential starting center for the Hornets, scoring 10 points, and adding three blocks as well.
The Hornets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow at 6:30 PM.
Best of the night: Liam McNeeley
The 29th overall pick looked incredible. He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and shot 7/16 from the field and 3/6 from three. McNeeley was making some incredible reads on offense, and looked like the best player on the court at times.
For LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, life is about to get significantly easier.
Worst of the night: Kon Knueppel's statline
Kon had an extremely rough game for someone the Hornets selected so high. Five points on 1/8 from the field, 0/5 from three, and 3/6 from the free throw line. His decision making on offense was there, and defensively Kon looked better than he was advertised. Although the shooting was not great, the 40% shooter the Hornets selected will appear.
Highlight of the night: Kon steal, Tidjane slam
This year's fourth overall pick to last year's sixth overall pick. The future in Charlotte is arriving.
