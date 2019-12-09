Vintage Vince Carter performance leads Hawks over Hornets

CHARLOTTE -- Standing near the left wing, Vince Carter received a pass from Kevin Huerter and took a glance at the basket from three-point range. Charlotte Hornets' rookie P.J. Washington arrived late and dove at Carter, and the longtime veteran took him to school.

A month shy of his 43rd birthday, Carter pumped, protected the ball, spun around, took two dribbles — the second going between his legs — and fired as Washington leaped towards him again. Washington came up with air, Carter came up with net.

The Atlanta Hawks' bench erupted, as Trae Young and his teammates yelled, danced and swung towels for Carter. There was about two minutes left in the third quarter and the Hawks led by nine.

Carter helped that lead grow down the stretch, and the former UNC Tar Heel helped the Hawks top the Hornets 122-107 at the Spectrum Center on Sunday.

It was a step into the time machine for Carter as he scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 20 minutes of action off the bench. The 22-year NBA veteran also racked up one rebound, two assists and a block.

Leading the Hawks in scoring was Young, who had 30 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the sixth win of the season for Atlanta.

For the Hornets — who dropped to 9-16 on the season — Washington totaled 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Miles Bridges added 20 points and six rebounds, while Devonte' Graham tallied 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Charlotte led by two points at halftime, but were outscored by the Hawks by seven points in the third quarter and xx points in the fourth quarter.

While the Hornets shot 35.5 percent from three-point range as a team, their best shooters — Graham and Terry Rozier — had an off night, going a combined 4-of-15 from outside, a 26.6 percent clip.

From the field, the Hornets shot 40 percent. They also had 11 turnovers.

The Hornets lengthy home-stand continues Tuesday, when Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards come to town.