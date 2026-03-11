Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

Late Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will look to move back to a game above .500 if they can take care of business against the lowly Sacramento Kings, who come into this contest with a 16-50 record.

Here is how our staff sees tonight's game going down.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 121, Kings 106

This is a get-right game if I've ever seen one. The only problem is if the Hornets are looking ahead to the Spurs, but I suspect after three consecutive rough outings, they're not looking ahead. The Kings are trying to lose games, so this should be an easy one, even after a back-to-back, and especially if Coby White returns.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 129, Kings 110

I may throw in the towel on this season if Charlotte loses in Sac Town tonight. It’s been that kind of year for the Kings, and with Coby White likely to return for the Hornets tonight, they have no excuses.

They've adjusted to the West Coast, and the only real issue here is a back-to-back. The Hornets this season have, however, been outstanding in the second game of back-to-backs. So we're back to square 0 with no excuses on that note. We've been saying this a lot recently in the Hornetsphere — this is a must-win. Charlotte has tonight, and a matinee game in San Antonio on Thursday before a seven-game home stand at the Spectrum Center. Giving themselves upward momentum moving into those seven games, momentum that started last night versus Portland in a nineteen-point comeback win. The Bugs keep it buzzing tonight, and the Hornets win big in Sacramento.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 117, Kings 109

It's been a minute since the Hornets blew someone out — not really, it's only been a week — and I don't get the feeling tonight will be that night for some odd reason. The Kings are atrociously bad, but come into this game with a little bit of confidence, having won two straight, albeit against the Pacers and Bulls. The West Coast trip can really tax the body, especially with two late starts in consecutive days. I'm fully expecting another sluggish start where the Horents step on the gas in the third quarter, much like they did last night. Charlotte wins, but it may not be as comfortable as everyone would hope.

