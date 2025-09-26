Hornets Buzz: NBA writer describes LaMelo Ball's 'alarming' problem
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is one of the most entertaining basketball players on the planet. From the first moment he stepped on an NBA court, LaMelo has injected the Hornets franchise with flash and excitement, and Charlotte fans have a lot to be thankful for in that regard.
At the same time, many fans and analysts wonder if LaMelo is the proper piece for the Hornets to build around as they look to become a playoff team in the coming years under Charles Lee.
LaMelo’s bulkier body at Media Day on Thursday showed that he’s serious about making the physical sacrifices needed to avoid injury and stay on the floor for the Hornets, but what if Melo’s biggest issue isn’t durability at all, but rather his mindset?
TrueHoop’s David Thorpe suspects that LaMelo Ball isn’t a winning player
Appearing as a guest on a new episode of The Kevin O’Connor Show this week, longtime basketball writer David Thorpe of TrueHoop expressed some serious personal qualms about LaMelo’s desire to win.
According to Thorpe, LaMelo’s game — though pleasing to watch — has never aligned with winning, something that Thorpe has noticed ever since Melo was a teenager playing overseas.
“I wrote an article (about LaMelo) when he was in Australia … I believe my partner, Henry Abbott, titled it, ‘An alarming lack of competitive fire’, and that's what I saw,” Thorpe said to O’Connor.
“I saw a player wholly focused on style, and fun, and entertainment, and not at all interested in winning basketball games consistently, which means you have to win possessions consistently.”
“I thought he had Jason Kidd, Ben Simmons kind of gifts … unbelievably gifted passer … great feel for the game,” Thorpe continued, before explaining why he ultimately doesn’t watch a ton of LaMelo these days.
“My rule is, I don't really watch people if they're not serious about winning. … I have seven screens in my office … Charlotte's almost never on, because … they're not interested in winning.”
“I heard (LaMelo is) an amazing guy, by the way, so I'm not at all critical of who he is as a human being,” Thorpe added.
“Everyone tells me … what a great guy he is, and how sweet he is, whatever. But I'm not convinced at all that he cares about winning, and that's a problem.”
LaMelo will have another opportunity to change Thorpe’s mind this upcoming season. While Charlotte isn’t expected to make the playoffs, it’s an important season for Melo to prove that he can stay healthy.
And while Thorpe’s critique might be overblown to an extent, there are certainly "winning" things Melo can improve upon in 2025-26, such as making the easy pass, bettering his shot selection, and providing consistent “dog” effort on defense.