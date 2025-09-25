LaMelo Ball shows off added muscle in latest Charlotte Hornets photoshoot
Among the things that Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball should be focusing to improve, getting physically stronger is near the top of the list. At 6-foot-7, Melo has never lacked the length to disrupt passing lanes on defense or get his shot off on offense, but his lanky frame has often allowed defenders to bully him. Perhaps more pertinent in Melo’s case, it's also prevented the talented 24-year-old guard from being more durable so far in his career.
To take the next step as a reliable franchise player, LaMelo needs to get stronger, and by the looks of it, he took that directive seriously over the summer.
LaMelo Ball clearly added muscle this offseason, a good sign for the Hornets
With Hornets Media Day arriving on Thursday, Charlotte’s 2025-26 roster got its first chance to pose in front of cameras wearing Hornets teal. For fans, it was an exciting opportunity to see new faces like Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley wearing the team’s threads.
It also gave any players who have made a physical transformation in recent months an opportunity to show off their hard work.
LaMelo fit into that category, as he not only revealed a bunch of new tattoos, but — more relevant to the Hornets — a physique with significantly more muscle compared to last season.
Melo’s upper and lower body looked bulkier, which promises to make him more durable this season, not to mention a sturdier defender.
Hornets fans can only be thrilled with this development for Melo. Not only does it have positive basketball consequences, but it also indicates that LaMelo is locked in when it comes to his development as a player.
Sometimes, highly talented young players in the NBA take things for granted in the offseason and don’t work on their weaknesses. Jalen Green (now with the Phoenix Suns) is an example of a lottery pick with immense talent who simply hasn’t gotten physically stronger since entering the league, which leads you to believe that he isn’t fully committed to improving.
LaMelo’s Media Day physique sends the opposite message. He’s obviously worked hard in the weight room and been smart about nutrition this summer.
Having failed to reach the 50-game mark in each of his last three campaigns, it's important for Melo to start changing the narrative about his durability in 2025-26. By the looks of it, LaMelo has put in the hours to give himself the best chance at extended health.
