Hornets head coach Charles Lee reveals team could convert Moussa Diabate's two-way contract
Moussa Diabate earned his first start of the season at the power forward position last night. The Charlotte Hornets big man was inserted in place of the injured Miles Bridges, and he responded with a career-high 16 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end. After the game, head coach Charles Lee was asked if the Hornets were considering converting his two-way contract.
Lee said with a smile, "There's lots of conversations on a daily basis, and yes, Moussa is part of some of the conversations." Diabate was buried on the depth chart to begin the season, but injuries to Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and now Bridges have opened the door for more playing time.
Despite the Hornets missing two centers and a power forward, the play of Diabate and Grant Williams was enough to keep the Pistons' big men from truly wreaking havoc in a 123-121 overtime win. Jalen Duren had five points and nine rebounds while Isaiah Stewart added nine points and 13 rebounds.
Diabate's defense has been important this year. His defensive rating of 99.0 leads all players averaging at least 12 minutes per game, and his defensive rebound percentage is a team-high 25.4%. The Hornets currently have three players with two-way contracts, and Diabate is the only one contributing to the NBA team currently. He may soon be on a regular NBA deal as a result.
