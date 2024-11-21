Hornets center Moussa Diabate's defensive numbers portend bigger role
Moussa Diabate began the season as the Charlotte Hornets fourth-string center and fifth-string power forward. He was buried behind Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Grant Williams at the five, the position he would eventually play big minutes in. Injuries to Mark Williams and Richards opened the door, and Diabate's defense has carved out a role in the NBA.
According to NBA Draft analyst Nic Thomas, the Hornets' defensive rating with Diabate on the floor is 96.7. The best-ever defensive rating by any team is 102.4. When Diabate sits, the defensive rating skyrockets to 121.5, which is 0.5 higher than the worst team mark in NBA history.
That's just a snapshot of Diabate's impact on the floor. The Hornets have used a lineup of Diabate, Cody Martin, Grant Williams, Brandon Miller, and LaMelo Ball (who is a poor defender) for 22 minutes this season. Their defensive rating is an impressive 82.6. Swapping out Ball and Miller for Tidjane Salaun and Tre Mann keeps it low at 96.3 after 17 minutes on the floor.
Individually, Diabate has been excellent defensively as well. His 96.5 defensive rating is the lowest among regular players. His net rating, thanks in large part to his defense, is the highest as well. He has the highest defensive rebounding percentage on the team at 25.4%. Overall, his PIE (Player Impact Estimate) is 14.6, again the highest among regular players.
The Hornets need one or both of Mark Williams and Nick Richards back if they're going to climb out of 12th place in the East, but the arrival and performance of Diabate is a silver lining to the missed time. When those players do get back, the Hornets will suddenly have some talent in the frontcourt that they haven't in a very long time.
