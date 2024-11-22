PJ Washington shows Brandon Miller some love after 38-point outburst sets career high
It's been a little bit of a slow start to the 2024-25 season for Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller, but some of that can be attributed to the glute injury he sustained in the season opener in Houston and then attempting to knock the rust off since his return.
In his last two games, Miller has been phenomenal on the offensive end. Thursday night, he set a new career-high in scoring with 38 points on 15-of-26 shooting, including an insane 8-for-12 night from three-point land. He didn't just score the ball at a high rate in the team's overtime win against the Detroit Pistons; he played a complete all-around game, collecting seven rebounds, four assists, four steals, and a block.
Shortly after the game, a former teammate of his, PJ Washington, made sure to show him some love on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Head coach Charles Lee on Miller's night
“It’s an amazing luxury for us to have. I’m so proud of how Brandon’s just continuing to grow and
blossom. I think that the comparisons are always great to have, especially when it’s a player like
Paul George, but to me, he’s his own player. He scores at all three levels. He does a great job
of being able to play pick-and-roll and make decisions. He’s a good passer, willing passer, and
can score at all three levels. Off the ball, his catch-and-shoot, his ability to read closeouts and
drive it and finish above the rim. I think he’s continuing to add to his defensive efforts as well. He
started the game on (Cade) Cunningham, closing the gap, refusing to be screened. I’m really
proud of his growth. The comparisons are great, but I do think that Brandon’s going to carve out
his own niche, and it’s going to be a lot different.”
