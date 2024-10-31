All Hornets

Hornets hold off massive comeback attempt by Toronto for first home win of the season

The Hornets improve to 2-2 on the season.

Schuyler Callihan

It was a red-hot start for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night as they opened the game on a 9-0 run. Toronto answered with seven straight before Charlotte opened it back up to a double-digit lead.

By the end of the first, the Hornets had all momentum in their direction and added on to reach a 23-point lead at one point in the second quarter. But as you well know, no lead in the NBA is safe. The Raptors stormed from behind with a 43-point 2nd quarter and eventually took the lead in the third before giving right back.

The Hornets made some big shots and strung together a couple of key stops late in the game to pick up the 138-133 win, moving their record to 2-2 on the season.

Best of the Night: Nick Richards

Big Nick was a pain in the neck for the Toronto Raptors from the opening tip and on both ends of the floor. This was, without question, the best all-around performance of Richards' career. He finished the night with 24 points and 14 rebounds to go along with four assists and four blocks.

Worst of the Night: Miles Bridges

Bridges had a pretty quiet night. He was really out of sync offensively, shooting just 2/11 from the field, including a 2/7 night from three-point range. Fortunately for the Hornets, they were able to get an offensive punch from unlikely sources in Nick Richards and Cody Martin.

Stat of the Night: Cody Martin sets new career high

Who saw this outing coming? Not me, that's for sure. Martin has been as sharp as ever defensively, but the Hornets have yet to see him really pick up the production on the offensive end. He set a career-high tonight with 25 points. Charlotte won't need that every night from him, but now you know that it's in there.

Highlight of the Night:

Next up: Friday vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. EST.

