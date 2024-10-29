All Hornets

Miles Bridges notices key difference in LaMelo Ball that will make him a 'problem' for opposing teams

The Hornets' point guard is off to a terrific start this season, and his best is yet to come.

Schuyler Callihan

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is healthy and off to a red-hot start to the 2024-25 season. This past week, he was named a finalist for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which ended up going to Jayson Tatum of the defending champion Boston Celtics.

In his first official NBA game since last January, Ball posted 34 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds against the Houston Rockets. He became just the eleventh player in NBA history to record at least 30-10-5 in a season opener, joining Oscar Robertson, James Harden, John Havlicek, Isiah Thomas, Tim Hardaway, Sam Cassell, Rajon Rondo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic.

Two nights later in Atlanta, Ball matched his 34-point output, mostly via the three-ball where he hit a career-high nine triples in the loss to the Hawks. Ball was initially tabbed as questionable for the Hornets' home opener against Miami with a tailbone contusion but was able to push through it and finished the game with 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Ball looks like a completely different player through the first few games of the 2024-25 season and even his teammate, Miles Bridges, has noticed a difference too.

“Just him paying attention to detail. Before, Melo would go out and just play. Flashy, do his thing. But now, Melo is really focused on winning, and I think that’s the big thing for him," Bridges said during a media scrum following today's practice. “I mean, last year was pretty good too. He started off averaging 30 but yeah, I think he’s at his best right now. He’s only going to continue to get better year by year. That’s why I’ve been telling y’all if he stays healthy, then he’s going to be a problem. He comes out to play every day."

