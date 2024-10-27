All Hornets

Hornets honor the late "Big Pat" Doughty in a unique, yet fascinating way

Saturday night was a night to remember the great, Pat Doughty.

Schuyler Callihan

Hornets honoring Pat Doughty - Charlotte Hornets
In this story:

Over the summer, the Charlotte Hornets lost a major piece of the organization as public address announcer Pat "Big Pat" Doughty passed away at the age of 55.

"Big Pat" was a huge part of the Hornets' gameday experience, delivering some of the most iconic phrases in his delivery. He brought the energy every single night regardless of how the team was performing or how many fans were in the stands. He was a true professional and easily one of the best public address announcers to ever do it.

Aside from his unique announcing skills, Pat was a tremendous human being. Fans of all ages would come up to see him and chat at the scorer's table in pregame, take pictures, and just made a terrific connection with the Hornets' fanbase.

During Saturday night's home opener against the Miami Heat, the Hornets had members of his family and close friends out on the floor to take a few minutes to honor his legendary career and life. Instead of asking for a moment of silence, they asked the fans to get on their feet and make a bunch of noise while piping in audio of Pat's voice through the speakers.

Truly an incredible moment that gave everyone in Spectrum Center goosebumps.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Charles Lee discusses the Hornets' loss to Miami, examines turnover issues

Charles Lee evaluates Tidjane Salaün's official rookie debut

Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25

Vasilije Micic praises Tre Mann, sees bright future for the Hornets

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News