Hornets honor the late "Big Pat" Doughty in a unique, yet fascinating way
Over the summer, the Charlotte Hornets lost a major piece of the organization as public address announcer Pat "Big Pat" Doughty passed away at the age of 55.
"Big Pat" was a huge part of the Hornets' gameday experience, delivering some of the most iconic phrases in his delivery. He brought the energy every single night regardless of how the team was performing or how many fans were in the stands. He was a true professional and easily one of the best public address announcers to ever do it.
Aside from his unique announcing skills, Pat was a tremendous human being. Fans of all ages would come up to see him and chat at the scorer's table in pregame, take pictures, and just made a terrific connection with the Hornets' fanbase.
During Saturday night's home opener against the Miami Heat, the Hornets had members of his family and close friends out on the floor to take a few minutes to honor his legendary career and life. Instead of asking for a moment of silence, they asked the fans to get on their feet and make a bunch of noise while piping in audio of Pat's voice through the speakers.
Truly an incredible moment that gave everyone in Spectrum Center goosebumps.
