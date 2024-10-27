Charles Lee evaluates Tidjane Salaün's official rookie debut
The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Miami Heat 114-106 in their home opener, marking their second consecutive defeat. This loss brought the Hornets' record to 1-2 early in the season.
Charlotte was led by LaMelo Ball, who scored a team-high 27 points, and the entire starting five contributed double digits in scoring.
After overcoming a 14-point deficit and narrowing the lead to just three points in the final two minutes, the Heat triumphed with two crucial three-pointers from Tyler Hero and former Hornet Terry Rozier.
The biggest story for the Hornets last night was the NBA debut of rookie forward Tidjane Salaün, the team's first-round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft. The French player, recognized for his athleticism and defensive skills, had limited playing time in his first NBA game.
Salaün finished the night with 0 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal in nine minutes of play and attempted just one shot during his brief appearance.
Despite the underwhelming performance, Hornets head coach Charles Lee expressed optimism about Salaün's future.
"His first stretch, he definitely looked like that was his first NBA action, Lee said. "But from an energy & effort standpoint, it was really high."
Lee emphasized the need for Salaün to play with confidence and aggression.
"We don't need him to be shy in any facet of the game, Lee added. "We need his fearlessness and his competitiveness."
As Salaün continues to adjust to the NBA game, the Hornets will look to him to provide energy, defense, and athleticism off the bench.
Next for the Hornets is the Toronto Raptors at the Spectrum Center on Wednesday night at 7 PM EST.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25
Vasilije Micic praises Tre Mann, sees bright future for the Hornets
Why Didn't Tre Mann Receive an Extension?
Hornets mock trade: B/R proposal sends Western Conference star to Charlotte